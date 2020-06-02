Zacks: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 162 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 394,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 8,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,461. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.50 million.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

