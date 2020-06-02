Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) to Hold

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

BCAUY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

BCAUY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.73. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

