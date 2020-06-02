Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 3,019,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.71. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

