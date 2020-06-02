Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to “Strong-Buy”

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

BSVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

