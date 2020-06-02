Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Buy

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXRX. ValuEngine raised Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 718,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,401. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

