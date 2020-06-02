Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to “Strong-Buy”

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $674.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Trust conducts business through the sale and lease of lands owned by the company, retaining oil and gas royalties, temporary cash investments and the overall management of the land owned by Texas Pacific. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE:TPL traded up $16.66 on Tuesday, reaching $611.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 998 shares of company stock worth $497,249. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

