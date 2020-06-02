Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 125 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,232. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 288,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 94,827 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $813,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $922,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 925,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 274,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

