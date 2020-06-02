ZCore (ZCR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,872.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $198,805.35 and approximately $13,872.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,941,275 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

