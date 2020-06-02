ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $347,030.32 and approximately $90,933.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02059755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00180663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029251 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

