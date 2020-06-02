Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Sells $376,140.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. 612,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.48.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.