Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.21-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.775-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.08. 33,113,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,172. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,552.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

