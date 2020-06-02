Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.32 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.21-1.29 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.08. 33,754,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,552.19, a PEG ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.25.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

