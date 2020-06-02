Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.32 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.21-1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,172. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,552.19, a P/E/G ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

