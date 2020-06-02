ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 2,382,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

