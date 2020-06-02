ZUM TOKEN Price Up 58.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $187,578.76 and $72.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00698121 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,855,612,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,855,612,333 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.