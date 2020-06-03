-$0.07 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC cut NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 53,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.64 and a beta of 0.75. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 273.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 586,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 49.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

