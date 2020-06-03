$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 6,247,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

