$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.60 million. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.76. 21,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

