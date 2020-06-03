-$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.66). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.86. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

