110,236 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 59,295,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,186,313. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

