12,007 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 680,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 94,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,181. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

