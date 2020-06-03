$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $24.87 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $1.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 581.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $46.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $61.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $518.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 13,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,369. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

