$145.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $145.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.05 million. Ducommun posted sales of $180.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $651.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.96 million to $651.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $672.55 million, with estimates ranging from $667.89 million to $677.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other news, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $602,960. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 622,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 92.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 366,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

