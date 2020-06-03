16,816 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 356,514 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 61,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,851. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.