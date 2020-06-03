$18.23 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $18.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.16 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $89.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,576. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

