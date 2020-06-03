$22.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $22.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $20.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $23.12. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $22.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $62.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.47 to $66.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $67.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.45 to $74.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,212.35.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $23.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,149.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,072.61. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

