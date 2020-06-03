373,500 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 411,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 8,187,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,447. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

