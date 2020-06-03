3,761 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 352,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 981,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

