3P Learning (ASX:3PL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of 3P Learning Ltd (ASX:3PL) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), approximately 164,055 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.74 ($0.52).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $103.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67.

About 3P Learning (ASX:3PL)

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, literacy, reading, and phonics. The company offers its products under the Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, and WordFlyers brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.