42,300 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 17.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. 7,052,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

