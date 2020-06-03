42,646 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,590,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. 2,369,463 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

