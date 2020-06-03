4,620 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $101.40 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

