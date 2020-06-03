$593.99 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $593.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $631.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $726.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.