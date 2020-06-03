$6.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to post earnings per share of $6.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $28.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.30 to $30.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $31.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.22 to $39.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

Shares of REGN traded down $17.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $600.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $618.71.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

