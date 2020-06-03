6,690 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.68. 1,609,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,119. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.22.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

