$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to post $7.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Exelon reported sales of $7.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $30.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.76 billion to $33.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $33.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $39.91. 4,503,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,627. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

