71,493 Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. StoneCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $411,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in StoneCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in StoneCo by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 5,488,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,977. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

