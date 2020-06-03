7,294 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Purchased by Rex Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 60,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,682. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.