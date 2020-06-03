7,294 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Purchased by Rex Capital Advisors LLC

Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 60,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,682. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

