$826.12 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $826.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.50 million to $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $827.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. 70,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.