Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $13.44. Absolute Software shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 119,178 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.50. The company has a market cap of $566.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

