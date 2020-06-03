Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.