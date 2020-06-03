Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 9,806,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.