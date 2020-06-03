Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 144.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. 160,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

