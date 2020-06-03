Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,565 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

