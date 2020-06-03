Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,311 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences makes up about 5.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Precision BioSciences worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

