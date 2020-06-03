Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

