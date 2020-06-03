Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 17,408,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,670,042. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

