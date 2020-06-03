Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $632,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

