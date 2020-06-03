Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 229,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,755. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

