Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,098,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.